Giants’ Abdul Carter suffers awkward moment during practice against New York Jets

The New York Giants’ player Abdul Carter suffered an awkward moment during Saturday’s (August 16) game. Following an impressive NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills a week ago, it’s needless to say that expectations were high. However, when the 6-foot-3 250-pound player managed to get tackled easily in the first half of the game, many fans were shocked to say the least. Abdul Carter had an impressive debut against the Buffalo Bills a week back.(AP)

The hype and fall

In order to hype up his fans for the Week 2 preseason game against the New York Jets, Carter posted a Star Wars video on his social media handle with the caption, “See y'all tonight, New York.”

However, Carter got sandwiched to the ground by tight end Stone Smartt and right tackle Jay Tufele soon after the game started.

Carter reposted one of the many videos capturing the moment, which were posted on social media. “might be the only highlight of the Jets all season and we put BTA…” he wrote.

Fans react

Ever since the shocking moment happened, fans have been expressing their views on the issue online.

“And I was just saying as a jets fan I like dart and Carter and they are hard to root against…. (I’m a Penn state fan also BTW) you can go get fucked now. Have fun on the worst team in NY,” a user wrote.

“I hope you come to Philly baby. We will get you a ring dawg. Giants will get you nothing. I can’t wait for you to be a free agent,” said a fan.

Another user chipped in by writing, “You cooked them all game and all week in practice. They couldn’t wait to get one “highlight” against you”

“You did nothing to help your team win. You are taking credit for your teammates doing well. You're a trash diva,” yet another fan added.

“Micah Parsons ran to Twitter after getting chip blocked by Leonard Fournette Both Abdul and Micah wore number 11 at Penn state ” a user also said.

The Giants’ current roster till leaves major gaps for the quarterback position.

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta