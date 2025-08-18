Caleb Williams' 4-word Ben Johnson comment resurfaces as Bears offense shines vs Bills, 'He set...'

Caleb Williams was impressive in the Chicago Bears' NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Chicago. The 2024 draft pick quarterback opened the Bears' scoring with a 93-yard opening drive that ended with a 36-yard touchdown to Olamide Zaccheaus. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before a preseason game against Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 17, Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(AP)

Amid the revamped Bears offense, an old comment by Caleb Williams on Bears' new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson resurfaced.

Speaking to Bleacher Report before the start of the 2025 NFL preseason, Williams spoke about how head coach Ben Johnson is changing the outlook for the Bears offense. "He set the standard," Williams said on the impact Johnson has had in Chicago.

“He’s been hard on me, and it’s been great,” Williams said. Getting coached like that and being pushed, the whole team seeing me being pushed like that — he set the standard. It’s our job to level out and be at that standard.”

Here's a video of the drive in Sunday's game against the Bills:

Also read: Brian Robinson trade: Washington Commanders hint at major Jacory Croskey-Merritt update

In the first quarter of the game against the Bills, the Chicago Bears’ offense recorded 48 rushing yards on 11 attempts (4.4 avg) and 155 passing yards, completing 9 of 14 passes for an average of 11.1 yards per attempt. The offense also avoided any sacks or lost yardage.

Johnson was named the Chicago Bears' head coach on January 21 earlier this year, after serving as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator. Under Detroit, his offense ranked in the NFL’s top five consistently, including leading the league in scoring in 2024.

Johnson has built a robust coaching staff at Chicago, naming Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator and Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator.