Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been grabbing headlines ever since he got the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft. As satisfactory as the decision may prove to be now, Bears coach Greg Holcomb reportedly had someone else in mind for the pick: Minnesota Vikings signal-caller JJ McCarthy.

In a recent conversation with The Athletic, Holcomb revealed that he had a word with McCarthy’s general manager, Ryan Poles, during a quarterback camp this offseason, during which the latter showed how strongly they had considered taking McCarthy on board instead.

“He was talking about how much they (the Bears) loved J.J.,” Holcomb said. “And said to me, ‘I don’t think people realize how close we were to possibly taking him.’ Obviously, they love (No. 1 pick) Caleb (Williams), but I thought that was interesting.”

The Chicago Bears, however, hosted only one quarterback for a visit during the pre-draft process, none other than Williams himself, as per USA Today. McCarthy, however, ended up heading to the Minnesota Vikings instead as their No. 10 pick.

Safe top says that Poles did their role for all quarterbacks in that class, including McCarthy, Drake Maye, and Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. The Bears, however, managed to narrow in on Williams by March that year.

Where they stand now

Unfortunately, the University of Michigan alum had to miss all of last season with the Vikings after undergoing knee surgery. He is now slated to serve as the starting quarterback for the team since Sam Darnold’s departure and will be playing against what could have been his home team as the Bears face the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

Given McCarthy’s injury and him missing out all of last season, few would consider the Bears picking Williams over him as a step in the wrong direction. He produced 4,030 combined passing and rushing yards and 353 consecutive passes as the Bears quarterback last season.

By Stuti Gupta