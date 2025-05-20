What is Joe Thuney net worth? All-Pro guard secures $33.5mn extension with Chicago Bears

Joe Thuney and the Bears have reached a two-year agreement, according to Mike McCartney, the guard's agent. Thuney will earn $51 million over the next three years with a $33.5 million signing bonus under the terms of the new two-year contract, which is valued at $35 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero said on Tuesday. FILE - Chicago Bears football guard Joe Thuney talks to media during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)

Thuney will remain with the team through the 2027 season thanks to the $33.5 million guaranteed contract. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Thuney, 32, would make the most money of any player in NFL history if he fulfills the terms of the contract.

Thuney's contract extension: What all we know

Before this extension, Thuney, who is scheduled to earn $16 million in the final year of his contract, was already earning among the top five left guards in the NFL (and 12th overall), according to Over The Cap. His new contract puts him in fourth place among left guards and tenth overall, earning him $17 million annually.

In the offseason, Thuney was traded to the Bears from the Kansas City Chiefs. Chicago traded a fourth-round pick for Thuney as he was approaching to the last year of a five-year, $80 million contract he had signed with the Chiefs in 2021.

Thuney did a good job last season, but the move might have happened because of Kansas City's cap problems, which made it difficult for the team to keep him into 2025.

What is Joe Thuney net worth?

Thuney has established himself as a formidable force on the line following his selection by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Thuney also helped Patriots to secure two Super Bowl victories.

After he joined the Chiefs, his excellence was more recognized.

Thuney was selected as a first-team NFL All-Pro in 2023 and 2024. He was a key contributor to the Chiefs' 2022 and 2023 Super Bowl victories.

Notably, Thuney has amassed a substantial net worth of $7 million through his steady on-field success, reported Eassentially Sports, citing sources.