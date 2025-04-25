Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NFL Draft 2025: Why thousands booed Chicago Bears before Colston Loveland pick

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 25, 2025 06:54 AM IST

Thousands of draft attendees booed the Chicago Bears ahead of their No 10 pick on Thursday

Thousands of draft attendees booed the Chicago Bears ahead of their No 10 pick on Thursday. Ben Johnson and co picked Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.

Chicago Bears were booed at the NFL Draft(X)
Chicago Bears were booed at the NFL Draft(X)

Why did fans boo Chicago Bears?

The 2025 NFL Draft is taking place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay and Chicago have a noted rivalry that goes back decades.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / NFL Draft 2025: Why thousands booed Chicago Bears before Colston Loveland pick
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On