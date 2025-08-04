Liam Neeson wasn't impressed with his ‘namby pamby death’ in Star Wars: ‘Oh please. Hardly a master jedi’

Irish actor Liam Neeson is still not over how his character met his end in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. More than two decades after portraying Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in the 1999 prequel, the 73-year-old actor has voiced his displeasure at the way his character was taken out during the climactic battle with Darth Maul. Liam Neeson played the role of Qui Gon in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

“I thought my death was a bit namby-pamby,” Liam recently told GQ magazine, reflecting on his role. “I’m supposed to be a Master Jedi. My character fell for the, ‘Oh, I’m going for your face! No, I’m not, I’m going for your stomach.’ ‘Oh, you got me!’ Like, oh please. Hardly a Master Jedi,” he added while rolling his eyes.

Despite feeling that Qui-Gon’s death lacked strength or dignity, Liam remains fond of the overall experience of making The Phantom Menace. One moment in particular stood out to him — the very first time he and co-star Ewan McGregor drew their lightsabers. “The first time Ewan McGregor and I had to draw our lightsabers, I remember we both made the sound at the exact same time,” he recalled, mimicking the classic hum. “I remember George [Lucas] said, ‘Boys, you don’t have to do that. We can add that stuff’,” he added.

His affection for the project was strong enough that he returned to the galaxy far, far away two decades later, making a brief appearance as Qui-Gon Jinn in the web series Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan. “It was just one little scene. I kinda liked that. It was just one line. It was nice to recreate that and be with Ewan after 18, 20 years. It was sweet,” he said.

Though Qui-Gon only appeared in The Phantom Menace, his legacy carried on. He was the mentor to Obi-Wan Kenobi and had hoped to train young Anakin Skywalker — a fate that ultimately fell to his apprentice. While Qui-Gon didn’t survive the events of Episode I, Liam has kept his ties to Star Wars alive by lending his voice to Attack of the Clones, The Clone Wars, and The Rise of Skywalker.