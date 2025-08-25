Pittsburgh Steelers’ projected final roster: Who's in, who's out?
Pittsburgh Steelers enter 2025 with a revamped QB room, no WR additions. WR Austin, DE Harmon, and others face injuries; key roster spots still undecided.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to enter the 2025 season with a solid roster. Following in previous footsteps, the team has a completely different quarterback lineup with no changes to their wide receiver room.
While Aaron Rodgers is slated to hold the opening slot, other positions still remain up for grabs.
According to ESPN, the Steelers haven't added any new wide receivers during training camp so far. Calvin Austin III, who was expected to be the No. 2 receiver, missed most of camp with an abdominal injury. It is unclear if he will be ready for Week 1.
On defense, the line could see big changes after first-round rookie Derrick Harmon left the preseason finale with a knee injury. He was carted off and ruled out quickly. The team had already lost veteran Dean Lowry to a torn ACL earlier in camp.
Besides these names, CB Cory Trice Jr., OL Calvin Anderson and QB Will Howard are projected to start the year on the IR.
Projected Steelers’ roster
Here is the projected Steelers’ roster for this season, as predicted by Brooke Pryor of ESPN:
Quarterbacks
· Aaron Rodgers
· Mason Rudolph
· Will Howard
Running backs
· Jaylen Warren
· Kaleb Johnson
· Kenneth Gainwell
Wide receivers
· DK Metcalf
· Calvin Austin III
· Roman Wilson
· Scotty Miller
· Ben Skowronek
Tight ends
· Pat Freiermuth
· Darnell Washington
· Jonnu Smith
· Connor Heyward
Offensive line
· Broderick Jones
· Troy Fautanu
· Isaac Seumalo
· Zach Frazier
· Mason McCormick
· Spencer Anderson
· Ryan McCollum
· Calvin Anderson
· Doug Nester
Defensive line
· Cameron Heyward
· Keeanu Benton
· Derrick Harmon
· Yahya Black
· Logan Lee
· Isaiahh Loudermilk
· Daniel Ekuale
Linebackers
· T.J. Watt
· Alex Highsmith
· Nick Herbig
· Jack Sawyer
· Patrick Queen
· Payton Wilson
· Cole Holcomb
· Malik Harrison
· Mark Robinson
Cornerbacks
· Darius Slay
· Jalen Ramsey
· Joey Porter Jr
· Cory Trice Jr.
· James Pierre
· Brandin Echols
Safeties
· DeShon Elliott
· Chuck Clark
· Miles Killebrew
· Juan Thornhill
Specialists
· Chris Boswell
· Cameron Johnston
· Christian Kuntz
The final 53-man roster will be declared by 4 PM ET on Tuesday (August 26). The Steelers will open the regular season with a game against the New York Jets on September 7 at MetLife Stadium.