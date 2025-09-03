Alijah Vera-Tucker injury update: Will Jets starting guard miss NFL 2025 season?

In a major setback for the New York Jets just days ahead of the season, the NFL side's starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has suffered a major arm injury, insiders told The Athletic. New York Jets star Alijah Vera-Tucker suffers major arm injury. (AP)

While he is getting a second medical opinion, Vera-Tucker might need to undergo surgery, which could ultimately jeopardize his availability during the regular season.

Due to Wednesday's serious injury, the 26-year-old could be in danger of missing time and might miss the regular season opening match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Will Alijah Vera-Tucker miss this NFL season?

Vera-Tucker is being looked upon as a crucial player on the Jets' offensive line, something that the NFL side has struggled to achieve over the past several years. Calling him the Jets' best player on the line’s projected starting five, The Athletic reported that he remained a standout player in the camp and was healthy.

In 2024, he featured in 15 games after losing out on consecutive seasons due to injury in 2022 and 2023. Vera-Tucker's latest injury has come up at a crucial moment in his career as he is all set to enter into the final year of his contract after emerging as the first round draft pick in 2021.

Earlier, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said at the training camp that he was looking forward to having Vera-Tucker on the side's roster for the long term. After an impressive training camp, he was recently announced as a team captain. As of now, it remains to be seen how much time Vera-Tucker will take to recover from the injury, and there is a possibility that he may have to miss many matches.

Also Read: In his 3rd stop in 3 years, can Jets' Justin Fields become the NFL's next late-blooming quarterback?

What will New York Jets do next?

With Alijah Vera-Tucker getting sidelined due to injury, the Jets' offensive line with face a major blow, though the NFL side does have players to cover up the position, according to The Athletic. It added that the management might slide Joe Tippmann to right guard, besides slotting Josh Myers to the starting center.

Myers was signed by the Jets during this offseason. Days after getting names as one of the six captains, Vera-Tucker told mediapersons that he had informed his teammates that he "really appreciated them for voting me as a captain.”

Also Read: Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley roars before going against Dallas Cowboys: ‘Give me your best team…’

“That’s special to me, especially when it’s the team voting for you... it’s the best feeling. I’m grateful for it,” The Athletic quoted Vera-Tucker as saying.

FAQs:

What happened to Alijah Vera-Tucker?

He has suffered a serious arm injury.

Will Alijah Vera-Tucker miss out new NFL season?

As of now, no official details regarding this have been shared by the side.

When did Alijah Vera-Tucker join New York Jets?

He was the first-round draft pick in 2021.