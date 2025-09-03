Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley roars before going against Dallas Cowboys: ‘Give me your best team…’

The Philadelphia Eagles are going into the 2025 NFL season as champions, and the team is nearly the same team that won the Lombardi Trophy last year, with almost the same roster heading to the field. Entering the 2025 NFL season, the Eagles aim to defend their Lombardi Trophy with a nearly unchanged roster. (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Eagles ended the 2024 season with a 14-3 record, topped by their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. They did not begin with a bang; they lost their way to a 2-2 start, but they quickly got into gear, and 10 straight wins won them the NFC East.

Under coordinator Vic Fangio, the Eagles ranked No. 1 in both total yards allowed (278.4 per game) and points allowed (17.8 per game). On the other side of the ball, however, it was newcomer Saquon Barkley who became the heart of Philadelphia’s offensive dominance.

“Give me your best team, I’ll take us,” Barkley said in a promotional video released by the NFL before Week 1. “Have the number one defense. Have the offensive power we had. It makes sense why we won the Super Bowl.”

Barkley, Hurts, and Eagles' road to repeat

With his first season with the Eagles, Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. He recorded 11 games with over 100 rushing yards, the most in franchise history, and delivered a single-game record of 255 yards, becoming the ninth player to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a season and setting a league record with seven runs of 60 yards or more.

Barkley will not be the only person in Philadelphia who demands two titles in a row. With Jalen Hurts at the helm, wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, plus one of the top offensive lines in the league, make the Eagles again juggernauts on offence and defence.

Eagles' defence of the title begins against the Dallas Cowboys, but this time Brian Schottenheimer's boys will lack a star pass rusher in Micah Parsons, who exited during the offseason.