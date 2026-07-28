MUMBAI: The BMC has floated a ₹31.20-crore tender to revamp and beautify Regal Junction in Colaba as part of a larger initiative to improve pedestrian infrastructure and boost tourism in South Mumbai. The project forms part of the broader pedestrianisation plan covering Kala Ghoda, Regal Junction and the Gateway of India precinct. Regal Junction makeover to house Mumbai’s first open-air art museum

The roads department issued the tender on July 22, and the last date for submitting bids is August 17. The proposed works include redesigning traffic islands and medians, laying basalt and granite cobblestones, relocating the Vikrant Memorial, and installing heritage-style street lamps and cantilever traffic signals. The landscaping component includes transplanting existing trees around the plaza as well as planting new shrubs and trees to enhance the area’s green cover.

BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar said the project was among several initiatives being undertaken to improve South Mumbai’s public spaces and strengthen its appeal as a tourist destination “under the leadership of Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar”.

“The Regal Junction beautification project is part of the overall pedestrianisation of Kala Ghoda, Gateway of India and Regal Junction,” he said. “A one-acre public plaza will be developed opposite the office of the director-general of police near Regal Junction, which will house Mumbai’s first open-air art museum.”

Narwekar said the traffic management plan envisaged reducing the number of traffic signals in the area from 27 to nine. Vehicular movement from Regal Junction towards the Gateway of India will be made one way to ease congestion and improve traffic flow. “All statutory approvals for the project have been obtained,” he said. “An underground parking facility at Regal is also being planned as part of the long-term vision for the precinct.”

Earlier this month, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Mumbai’s first pedestrian-only zone under the first phase of the Kala Ghoda precinct beautification project, which is expected to complement the proposed redevelopment of Regal Junction.