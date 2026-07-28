Gang-rape accused’s kin slaps cop during police raid

A woman reportedly slapped a constable while her family members scuffled with a police team that had gone to arrest a gang-rape accused in Shimlapuri’s Basant Nagar on Monday. Police said the accused was arrested despite the resistance, and a separate FIR is being registered against those who allegedly obstructed the operation. Gang rape accused arrested despite resistance from family members; police initiate action against those who allegedly obstructed the raid. (HT FILE)

The raid was conducted by the Moti Nagar police, assisted by the Shimlapuri police, after a tip-off that accused Naresh Kumar was at his residence.

According to police, the family initially refused to open the door and later tried to prevent the arrest. During the confrontation, the woman allegedly slapped a police official and abused the picket in-charge, while other family members scuffled with the raiding team in an attempt to prevent the arrest.

Police said Naresh Kumar was eventually taken into custody and would be produced before a court demanding a remand. “Raids are underway to nab the other suspects,” they said.

The arrest is linked to an FIR registered at the Moti Nagar police station on July 21 on the complaint of the mother of a 16-year-old girl.

According to the complaint, Naresh Kumar, Manish Kumar and Saurav Kumar allegedly abducted the minor, made her consume an intoxicant, gang-raped her and later abandoned her near her house before fleeing.

The case was registered under Sections 64, 96 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Following Monday’s incident, the Shimlapuri police have initiated proceedings to register a separate FIR against the woman and others for allegedly obstructing public servants from discharging their official duty.