THANE: A 40-year-old woman was arrested by the Ulhasnagar police on Monday for allegedly strangling her 19-year-old daughter to death with a scarf during an argument over the daughter’s relationship with a 25-year-old man from their neighbourhood. The incident took place at around 2am at the family’s home in Ambedkar Nagar, Ulhasnagar. Woman held for strangling 19-year-old daughter to death over affair

The deceased, Amruta Garud , a college student, had allegedly been in a relationship with the man, who worked as a carpenter, for around four years. Her family had been opposing the relationship and was reportedly looking for a suitable match for her within their community.

According to the police, Amruta and the man lived in the same chawl, with their homes located barely a room apart. The relationship had led to repeated arguments within the girl’s family, with her relatives allegedly asking her to end it.

Around 2am on Monday, the girl and her mother were sleeping in the hall while the girl’s father and her two brothers, aged 13 and nine, were asleep in the bedroom. The mother and daughter allegedly began arguing over the relationship.

The girl attempted to leave the house in anger following the argument, when her mother allegedly strangled her from behind using the girl’s scarf. The girl died on the spot.

“The girl and her family used to have regular arguments over the relationship of the girl and the boy. On Monday, in anger, the mother allegedly killed the girl. We have arrested the mother for murder,” Santosh Awhad, senior police inspector, Ulhasnagar told HT.