When will Tyreek Hill return? Timeline of Miami Dolphins star's comeback

Tyreek Hill has officially been ruled out of the 2025 NFL season. The Miami Dolphins star suffered a horrific knee injury on Monday, as his side sealed a 27-21 win against New York Jets. Hill dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL. He had his surgery on Tuesday, and will now undergo rehabilitation. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) talks with a staff member as he is carted off the field.(AP)

Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus revealed to reporters that the surgery went well. He also revealed that the realistic goal would be to make a comeback at the start of next season.

Speaking to WSVN-TV, he said, "All of the torn ligaments went back into place naturally. There is no nerve damage, there is no blood flow issues or broken bones and his knee cartilage is fine - the goal is for him to be ready next season."

"It's only one surgical procedure. There were some concern that it might be more than one surgery, but right now, everything went as well as we could have hoped for. We'll pray for Tyreek to have a speedy recovery. We know he'll do a great job with his rehab, and the goal is to for him to be back to himself for the start of next season."

Rosenhaus added, "When I was with him last night and this morning, he was very strong, very positive. Very tough, very resilient and ready to make an epic comeback."

Hill and the Dolphins signed a restructured contract last offseason and it added 65 million Dollars in guaranteed money to his four-year, 120 million Dollars deal he signed in 2022.

The NFL is also investigating Hill's estranged wife's assault accusations. Hill has been accused of abusing Keeta Vaccaro on eight different occassions, according to a TMZ report.