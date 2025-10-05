Mark Sanchez stabbing: Video emerges in Indianapolis case; suspect details revealed

Former New York Jets quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez was hospitalized after being stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday, TMZ reported. The publication added that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a ‘disturbance in an alley’ call at approximately 12:30 AM. Two males were attacked. Fox Sports stated that Sanchez is in stable condition. Mark Sanchez walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars(AP)

Sanchez is in Indianapolis to call the Colts and Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition," Fox Sports said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Indianapolis police mention stabbing video

In a statement, IMPD said they are reviewing video footage.

“IMPD is investigating a physical disturbance that happened near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street on October 4, 2025, around 12:30 a.m. The incident involved two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence,” the department noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Both individuals, who are not local residents, have been identified. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are continuing the investigation and have reviewed video footage of the incident. Both men received medical treatment. The man with the apparent stab wounds remains hospitalized in stable condition. The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.”

“It is the practice of the IMPD Public Affairs Office to not identify victims or suspects in incidents, unless the suspect is arrested, charged, or being sought.”

Sanchez, 38, was selected by the Jets with the fifth overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft and guided the club to two straight AFC Championship Game appearances. He posted a 37-36 record and threw for 15,357 yards with 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions with the Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and the Washington franchise.

(With Reuters inputs)