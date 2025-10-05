Is Mark Sanchez in stable condition? All we know about his hospitalisation, brutal stabbing in Indianapolis

Mark Sanchez's injury: ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports expert Mark Sanchez, 38, was stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday. He is in stable condition at the hospital. Mark Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday(X)

He was supposed to announce Sunday's home game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” read a statement from Fox Sports on Saturday.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Sanchez played in the NFL for ten seasons prior to joining the TV booth. He was selected fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009 after graduating from USC. During his first two seasons in the NFL, Sanchez quarterbacked the Jets to consecutive AFC championship games while playing under Rex Ryan.

A look at Mark Sanchez's career

Sanchez ended his playing career as a backup after five years in New York, with appearances in Philadelphia (2014–15), Denver (2016), Dallas (2016), Chicago (2017), and Washington (2018).

When Sanchez was selected for the starting lineup for the first time in his career, he led the Trojans to a 12-1 record and was named an All-Pac-10 quarterback in 2008 under then-USC coach Pete Carroll.

Sanchez, a 2009 No. 5 overall choice by the New York Jets, spent 10 NFL seasons with different clubs, finishing with 15,357 passing yards, 86 touchdowns, and 89 interceptions. His finest moments were early in his New York career, when he guided the team to the postseason in back-to-back years and finished as a starter in the playoffs with a 4-2 record and two trips to the AFC championship game.