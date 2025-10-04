Theo Von chooses Vanderbilt over Alabama, mocked for ‘worst’ appearance on ESPN's College GameDay

ESPN's College GameDay traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to witness the Alabama Crimson Tide compete against Vanderbilt in a Top 25 SEC matchup. Tuscaloosa was a strange choice to begin with, since Miami vs. Florida State looked like a much better fit for the spectacle. The cast picked Theo Von as their guest picker, which was less popular than the location. Theo Von has been associated with the Commodores throughout the season since he lives in Nashville and even in the home of Derek Mason, former coach of Vanderbilt.(AP)

Theo Von is a comedian with a sizable social media following, but he did not seem like an appropriate fit for the show. Apart from residing in the home of former Vanderbilt Head Coach Derek Mason, he has no genuine connections to either school.

GameDay comedy selections are usually hit or miss, and Saturday's selection was obviously a miss.

During his appearance, Von stated, “They are my ride home. I'm not joking.”

Von poked fun at Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer for having his “own players”. He said that previous season's Alabama team was loaded with players from “the old coach,” a reference to Saban.

Fans trolls Theo Von and College GameDay

It was evident that Theo Von's appearance on stage with the group during the show's choices segment was more uneasy than humorous. Everyone on social media observed the embarrassing moments during the entire episode.

There were several forced parts that obviously didn't sit well with the production or the audience, and one fan noticed what everyone else saw.

Given how awful every moment seemed, one fan referred to it as one of the most terrible guest picker performances ever, while other called it the worst moments in sports broadcasting.

“Theo Von on College Gameday is one of the most brutally bad moments of sports broadcasting I've ever witnessed,” a third user commented.

“Theo Von is stupid and just not funny,” another stated.

Although the future of College GameDay is uncertain, it is obvious that the team must return to what is productive. The show should return to its core business of selecting a participant with connections to the host institution for the upcoming weekend, as this was the first time they had failed to select an athlete.