‘Who stabbed Mark Sanchez?’: Ex-Jets QB in stable condition; fans furious over Indianapolis attack

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday morning, TMZ Sports first reported. The 38-year-old was reportedly in the city for Fox Sports' broadcast for the upcoming Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mark Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday(X)

In a statement, Fox Sports confirmed that Sanchez was attacked and is in ‘stable condition’.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time," the outlet's PR team wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance canceled amid MAGA ICE outrage? Here's the truth

'Who stabbed Mark Sanchez?'

Meanwhile, several social media users were furious over the attack in Indianapolis. Some of them asked, ‘Who stabbed Sanchez?’

“Why the hell would someone stab Mark Sanchez?” one person tweeted.

“Who stabbed Mark Sanchez and why. Hope he recovers in time,” another fan added.

“Stable condition is certainly good news. Hoping for the best for Mark Sanchez here,” a third person wrote.

The suspect has not been identified yet. As per reports, they have been arrested. TMZ reported that police received a call around 12:30 AM Saturday morning to a street in downtown Indianapolis for two injured people.

It is unclear what led to the attack.

Sanchez played as quarterback for The New York Jets (2009 to 2013), the Philadelphia Eagles (2014 to 2015), the Dallas Cowboys (2016), the Chicago Bears (2017) and the Washington Redskins (2018). His career spanned 10 years.

In July 2019, he announced his retirement and has since worked with ESPN and Fox's broadcast teams.