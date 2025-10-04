Mark Sanchez family: All on wife Perry Mattfeld and kids

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday. According to WTHR, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call reporting "disturbance in an alley." The responding officers found Sanchez stabbed outside a pub near West Washington Street and North Senate Avenue. Another person was found with injuries. Sanchez, 38, was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Mark Sanchez was stabbed on Saturday.(X)

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” Fox Sports said in a social media statement. “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

The suspect has been detained.

Also Read: Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance canceled amid MAGA ICE outrage? Here's the truth

Who is Mark Sanchez?

Mark Sanchez is currently a broadcaster with Fox Sports and was in Indianapolis to cover the upcoming Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Prior to his broadcasting career, Sanchez spent 10 seasons in the NFL, most notably as the quarterback for the New York Jets, who selected him fifth overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. Sanchez also played for Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys. He announced his retirement on July 23, 2019.

Mark Sanchez family

Mark Sanchez is married to actress Perry Mattfeld. They got engaged in May 2022 and tied the knot in 2023 inside a historic 16th-century colonial monastery in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Perry is an actor best known for her roles as Mel in Shameless and FrankenGirl in Wizards of Waverly Place. She also played the leading role of Murphy Mason in The CW crime drama In the Dark.

The couple has three children together. One of their sons, Daniel, served as both a groomsman and ring bearer during their wedding ceremony. Daniel was 8 years old as of early 2025.