Mark Sanchez stabbed and arrested: Who will step in for Sunday’s Colts-Raiders broadcast?

Mark Sanchez, former New York Jets quarterback and Fox Sports analyst, was admitted to the hospital following a stabbing incident, and later he was arrested because of his ‘physical disturbance’ incident with another man. Soon after, Fox News rushed to find a replacement to cover Sunday’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders, which Sanchez was scheduled to analyse. Mark Sanchez joined broadcasting after playing four seasons in the NFL. (AP)

The network chose Brady Quinn, reported the New York Post. He is a college football analyst for the network. Before moving to broadcasting, Quinn played four seasons as a quarterback in the NFL.

Who is Brady Quinn?

He is a former record-setting quarterback who joined FOX Sports in 2014. According to the network, he currently appears on a panel alongside host Rob Stone and analysts Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and Bob Stoops.

Brady Quinn family:

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Quinn currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is married to Alicia, a former international gymnastics champion and Olympic medalist. At that time, she competed under her maiden name, Alicia Sacramone. Quinn has three daughters with Alicia.

He is the son of a Vietnam War veteran. The analyst runs the 3rd and Goal Foundation. Founded in 2010, the charity provides returning soldiers with financial support and helps make veterans' homes handicap-accessible.

What is Brady Quinn’s net worth?

The former football player’s net worth is estimated at $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He signed a five-year $20 million deal in 2007. The deal came with $7.75 million in guaranteed money and various incentives, which, if fulfilled, could have grown to $30 million. However, those were never activated, and he retired from the NFL in 2014.

What happened to Mark Sanchez?

Mark Sanchez was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis, where he was in a stable condition. In a turn of events, he was later arrested on charges which include battery.