Mark Sanchez charges: What exactly did ex-Jets QB do? Indianapolis stabbing case details

Former New York Jets quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez, 38, was arrested early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis following a stabbing incident that left him hospitalized in stable condition. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) confirmed Sanchez is facing three misdemeanor charges: battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication. Mark Sanchez walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars(AP)

The charges stem from a physical disturbance involving two adult males near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street around 12:30 AM ET, where Sanchez sustained stab wounds and the other man suffered lacerations. The IMPD added that Sanchez is innocent until charged in the case.

According to IMPD's statement, officers responded to a report of a person shot, but upon arrival, they found one individual with injuries consistent with stab wounds and another with lacerations.

Video footage reviewed by detectives shows the altercation as an isolated incident between the two men, not a random act of violence. Sanchez, who was in town to call the Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders with play-by-play announcer Chris Myers and sideline reporter Kristina Pink, was treated at a local hospital and has not yet been booked into a detention center.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.

Fox Sports issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) confirming Sanchez's involvement, saying, “Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.” The network announced that Brady Quinn will fill in for Sanchez on the broadcast.

The incident occurred in the Wholesale District, a popular nightlife area near the Indiana Statehouse. IMPD noted that the case will be presented to the prosecutor's office for review, and no further details on the other individual's identity or condition were released.

Sanchez, drafted fifth overall by the Jets in 2009 out of USC, played 10 NFL seasons across five teams, including the Jets (2009-2013), Eagles (2014-2015), Cowboys (2016), Bears (2017), and Commanders (2018). He retired in 2019 and joined Fox Sports in 2021, becoming a familiar face on college football and NFL broadcasts.

Former teammates and the Jets organization expressed support. The Jets posted on X, “Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family. Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6,” referencing his jersey number. Pat McAfee, a former Colts punter and ESPN analyst, wrote, “Man… this is heartbreaking and scary to read. GODSPEED on your recovery (Mark Sanchez).” The stabbing victim, identified as Sanchez, remained hospitalized as of Saturday afternoon, with no updates on his condition beyond stable.