Mark Sanchez stabbing suspect's first details out after Indianapolis police arrest Fox analyst

Mark Sanchez was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday and has been hospitalized. IMPD, in its latest update, stated that the former New York Jets QB and Fox Sports analyst has been arrested following his ‘physical disturbance’ incident with another man. The 38-year-old has not been charged yet and should be considered innocent, police said. Mark Sanchez (L) was stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday(AP)

“After further investigation and following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, IMPD arrested 38-year-old Mark Sanchez for his alleged role in this incident. Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all which are misdemeanors. All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives. Sanchez is still in the hospital and has not been booked into the Adult Detention Center,” the IMPD said in a statement posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The final charging decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Read More: Mark Sanchez arrested after Indianapolis stabbing; ex-Jets QB should be 'considered innocent'

First details on suspect

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Sanchez ‘attacked’ and ‘followed’ a deliveryman, who only acted in self-defense. The other person received treatment for lacerations, police said.

Angela Ganote of FOX59 reported that the former QB was ‘not cooperative’ with officers when they first arrived on scene.

Read More: Mark Sanchez accused of ‘attacking’ delivery man in Indianapolis; was pepper-sprayed before stabbing

“Another man listed as the victim in the police report told police he was delivering food when Sanchez told him he needed to move and couldn’t park where he was. That man told police Sanchez started threatening and following him and then attacked him,” Ganote posted on X.

The FOX59 reporter added that the man first tried to pepper-spray Sanchez, ‘but it didn’t work'.

“He said it was at that that time he defended himself with a knife. Police noted the man had a significant injury to his face. Sanchez was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.”