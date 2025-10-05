Search
Mark Sanchez arrested after Indianapolis stabbing; ex-Jets QB should be 'considered innocent'

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Oct 05, 2025 03:05 am IST

Mark Sanchez, the former New York Jets quarterback, was stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Mark Sanchez, the former New York Jets quarterback, has been arrested after the stabbing incident on Saturday.

Mark Sanchez was reportedly stabbed when he was in Indianapolis for the Fox Sports broadcast for the upcoming Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders game.(X/@Notwokenow)
Mark Sanchez was reportedly stabbed when he was in Indianapolis for the Fox Sports broadcast for the upcoming Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders game.(X/@Notwokenow)

Sanchez, who is now with Fox Sports, was reportedly stabbed when he was in Indianapolis for the Fox Sports broadcast for the upcoming Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders game.

Why was Mark Sanchez arrested

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared a statement on Sanchez's arrest, saying “After further investigation and following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, IMPD arrested 38-year-old Mark Sanchez for his alleged role in this incident.”

The cops said Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all which are misdemeanors.

“All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives,” the statement continued. Sanchez remains in the hospital and has not been booked into the Adult Detention Center.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision, the statement further said. An arrest is merely an accusation, and Sanchez should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law, cops clarified.

Prior to this the IMPD had shared a statement on the stabbing, saying “IMPD is investigating a physical disturbance that happened near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street on October 4, 2025, around 12:30 a.m. The incident involved two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence.”

“Both individuals, who are not local residents, have been identified. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are continuing the investigation and have reviewed video footage of the incident. Both men received medical treatment. The man with the apparent stab wounds remains hospitalized in stable condition. The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision. It is the practice of the IMPD Public Affairs Office to not identify victims or suspects in incidents, unless the suspect is arrested, charged, or being sought,” it added.

