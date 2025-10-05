Mark Sanchez accused of ‘attacking’ delivery man in Indianapolis; was pepper-sprayed before stabbing

Mark Sanchez, former New York Jets quarterback and Fox Sports analyst, was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis early on Saturday. He has been hospitalized and is in stable condition. The 38-year-old was in the city for the Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders game, Fox Sports said on social media. Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis(AP)

Indianapolis police released a statement about a stabbing incident at around 12:30 AM local time on Saturday. However, officials did not identify Sanchez. The department said that there was an incident between two men.

The other man received treatment for lacerations, police said. Detectives had reviewed video footage of the confrontation, which police said occurred in the popular downtown nightlife Wholesale District next to the Indiana statehouse.

Police said the case would be given to the Marion County prosecutor's office to decide on charges.

Police said neither man was a local resident and called it an “isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence.”

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time,” Fox Sports said.

Mark Sanchez stabbing details out

Meanwhile, Angela Ganote of FOX59 cited ‘police narrative’ she received from sources to report that Sanchez was ‘not cooperative’ with officers when they first arrived on scene.

“Another man listed as the victim in the police report told police he was delivering food when Sanchez told him he needed to move and couldn’t park where he was. That man told police Sanchez started threatening and following him and then attacked him,” Ganote posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The FOX59 reporter added that the man first tried to pepper-spray Sanchez, ‘but it didn’t work'.

“He said it was at that that time he defended himself with a knife. Police noted the man had a significant injury to his face. Sanchez was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.”

“It is important to note that Sanchez has not been interviewed yet!!!!” HT.com cannot verify Angela Ganote's report. Officials are yet to confirm details.

Meanwhile, several social media users slammed Ganote for making Sanchez ‘look like the suspect’.

“Police “narrative” only means literally what was told to them on the scene. Police were able to interview the other man and the verbatim.. the words in the police report is what he told police,” she defended her report.