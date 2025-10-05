Canadian high school student accused of ‘supporting fascists’ for wearing ‘American flag sweater’

A dad alleged that his daughter was verbally abused by one of her high school teachers for wearing a sweater with an American flag on it. He claimed that the educator accused her of “supporting fascists.” A Canadian student wearing a sweater with an American flag on it. (X/@BillboardChris)

“I just picked up my daughter from her Canadian school wearing her beautiful American flag sweater. I didn’t know when taking this picture from my car, but I have just learned that a teacher asked what she was doing wearing this today, and literally accused her of supporting a dictatorship and fascists,” Chris tweeted.

“Another teacher witnessed this and asked my daughter if she was okay afterwards. We will not tolerate this abusive language. Complaint incoming,” he added.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Can you share the Canadian university with us, Billboard Chris? My daughter is applying in a few weeks… I’m not excited about this, and that’s so sad!” Chris replied, “This is high school.”

Another remarked, “If she's okay?!?! What, that she's somehow been brainwashed and suffering some delusion?! No wonder you're complaining. Good for you!”

A third expressed, “Great Chris. Pushback for abuse is critical. Document every moment and put everything in writing so that you can trace how they will twist and turn words and moments to their advantage. Remember that if they are the kind of people who abuse children, then they will certainly lie to get out of everything. And as an American, thank you for defending our flag and country.” A fourth wrote, “Congratulations on such a wonderful, bright daughter.”

What happened next?

In a follow-up tweet, Chris posted, “Problem solved. Professionally. God bless America and Canada.” He shared a note claiming that it was from the teacher who had made the comment about the sweater.

“Hello, I understand your concern and had already planned on touching base with Arya on Monday before receiving your email. I know Arya is an upstanding student and I have had a positive relationship as a teacher and coach with her for many years. In all honesty, the comment I made about the American flag was done flippantly and without thinking. In no way was I intentionally trying to upset or embarrass Arya, but I see how it could be received. I do not want Arya to feel that my comment was a calculated attack on her, I did not mean it to be. I will seek Arya out on Monday. Regards.”