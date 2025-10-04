US vlogger confronts Indian man over derogatory remark on foreign woman: ‘Be careful what you say’

A United States vlogger has confronted an Indian man in Hyderabad after he allegedly made a derogatory remark about a foreign woman. A US vlogger’s video confronting a man over a disrespectful comment about a woman went viral.(Instagram/jaystreazy)

The video, shared on Instagram by content creator @jaystreazy, shows Jay walking with a woman near the Charminar when the incident took place.

The clip shows a group of men standing together. As Jay and the woman walked past, one of them was heard making an inappropriate remark directed at her. Clearly displeased, Jay turned back and confronted the group.

Exchange with the group

In the video, Jay greets the men, saying, “What’s up, guys? How are you?” One of them replies, “Fine.” Jay then follows up with, “Everything okay?” The same man responds with a lighter remark, saying, “You’re looking like New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson.”

Jay plays along, saying, “Yeah, yeah, I am him.” He then directly addresses the man responsible for the comment, warning him politely but firmly: “Hey, sir, you should be careful about what you say, because people can hear you. Be careful. Be careful.”

A text overlay on the clip reads “Confronting an insult”, while the caption posted alongside the reel says, “Standing up to an insult.”

Internet reacts

The video has since gone viral, garnering more than 2.9 million views on Instagram. Social media users flooded the comments section, with many praising Jay while also criticising the behaviour of the local man.

One viewer wrote, “Respect to Jay for standing up calmly instead of reacting with anger.” Another commented, “This is embarrassing, people should learn how to behave with foreigners.”

A user added, “Civic sense is so badly needed in my country.” Another remarked, “File a complaint against them. Do not go easy on him. Make him regret what he said.”

Another viewer said, “Respect women, whether Indian or foreigner. That’s the bare minimum.”