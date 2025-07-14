More than 200 children suffer lead poisoning from food at a Chinese kindergarten

Over 200 children in China have been diagnosed with lead poisoning after allegedly consuming food mixed with paint at a kindergarten, as reported by People. The incident took place in Tianshui City, Gansu province. The local government confirmed the incident in a report on July 1, triggering nationwide anger and multiple arrests. The contamination was discovered at Peixin Kindergarten after parents' complaints.

Tests result in lead-tainted food items for kids

The contamination was discovered at Peixin Kindergarten after parents noticed unusual symptoms in their children. Health authorities tested the students and found high blood lead levels in 233 out of the 251 children enrolled at the school.

Tests conducted on food samples revealed that a red date steamed cake served for breakfast and a corn roll sausage given for dinner were laced with lead. The lead content in the cake measured 1,052 mg/kg and the sausage 1,340 mg/kg. Both figures far exceeded China’s food safety standard of 0.5 mg/kg for contaminants, the report added.

Staff members mix paint in children's food

Authorities say school principal Zhu Moulin and financial backer Li Moufang told kitchen staff to buy paint online and mix it into food, even though the packaging clearly warned it wasn’t safe to eat.

Video footage obtained by Sky News reportedly shows staff pouring the paint into a mixing bowl while another person helps prepare the food. The footage has fueled further public outrage.

Authorities have detained Zhu, Li, and eight others on suspicion of producing toxic and harmful food. Two more individuals were released on bail pending further investigation. Peixin Kindergarten was certified to operate in 2022, and students began attending in August 2024.

FAQs

What caused the lead poisoning in Tianshui kindergarten?

Authorities say non-edible paint was added to food served to students at Peixin Kindergarten.

How many children were affected by the contamination?

Tests showed 233 out of 251 children had abnormal levels of lead in their blood.

Who has been arrested in connection with the incident?

The school principal, a financial backer, and eight others have been detained; two more are out on bail.

Is the investigation still ongoing?

Yes, authorities continue to probe the case and have pledged accountability