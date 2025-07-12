Gastroenterologist shares what your stool's colour, consistency, and frequency tell about your gut health

Gut health conversations often revolve around topics like the microbiome, probiotics, nutrition and gastrointestinal issues. But this also include bowel movements and stool as they play a bigger role in this discourse, demonsrating how well is the body absorbing nutrients. Know what your stool says about your health.(Shutterstock)

Dr Deepakkumar Gupta, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology & Hepatology at AHNM, shared with HT Lifestyle how bowel movements offer powerful insights into how well the body is absorbing nutrients, staying hydrated, and coping with physical demands.

He said, “Stool is more than just waste. It reflects the end result of digestion, nutrient uptake, and microbial activity in the gut. Its colour, consistency, frequency, and even smell can signal imbalances or inefficiencies in the body. For athletes and fitness enthusiasts, these signs can be especially telling, offering feedback on whether training and nutrition plans are truly supporting the body, or silently stressing it.”

Moreover, bowel movements and stool do not exist in isolation, as they are directly connected to fitness, as explained by Dr Gupta. He further added, “Fitness and gut health are closely linked. High levels of physical activity can actually improve gut motility, microbiome diversity, and digestion. But intense training without adequate nutrition or rest can have the opposite effect, leading to constipation, leaky gut, or increased gut permeability. It’s a delicate balance, and bowel health offers one of the best windows into whether that balance is being maintained.”

Hydration helps ease bowel movements.(Shutterstock)

Hydration plays a significant role in maintaining healthy bowel movements. Dr Gupta explained how hydration habits are reflected in stool patterns. He said, “During intense workouts or endurance training, the body loses water and electrolytes through sweat. If that fluid isn’t adequately replaced, the colon reabsorbs more water from stool, leading to hard, dry stools and difficulty passing them. Chronic dehydration also impacts energy levels, concentration, and recovery time. On the other hand, well-hydrated individuals tend to have smoother bowel movements, better skin tone, and improved metabolic function."

Dr Deepakkumar Gupta shared a guide with us that helps explain what bowel movement and stool may be telling you about your health:

1. Consistency and bowel movement strength

The ideal stool is soft, formed, and easy to pass, usually once or twice a day.

Straining, constipation, or infrequent bowel movements can suggest dehydration or a low-fibre diet, both of which are common among those who increase protein intake while reducing carbs and plant-based foods.

Loose or frequent stools may indicate poor nutrient absorption, intolerance to certain foods, or excessive use of pre-workout supplements, artificial sweeteners, or caffeine.

2. Colour

Pale or clay-coloured stool might point to liver or bile duct issues.

Yellow, greasy stools suggest fat malabsorption.

Very dark or black stool may indicate bleeding higher up in the digestive tract.

Bright red streaks could be from haemorrhoids or anal fissures, especially in those who strain frequently.

3. Food appearing in stool

The gut is responsible not just for breaking down food, but also for absorbing vitamins, minerals, fats, and proteins that fuel performance.

When this process falters, due to inflammation, dysbiosis (an imbalance in gut bacteria), or enzyme deficiencies, undigested food may appear in stool, or there may be bloating, fatigue, and sluggish recovery after workouts.

Those who ignore these signs may risk deficiencies in iron, B12, magnesium, and other key nutrients essential for stamina and muscle repair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.