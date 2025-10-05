What is Iryna’s Law? All about new North Carolina legislation named after murdered Ukrainian refugee
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein (D) has signed into law new criminal justice legislation in honor of slain Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein (D) signed into law on Friday, September 3, new criminal justice legislation in honor of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was fatally stabbed by 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. on a Charlotte light rail train. House Bill 307, also known as Iryna’s Law, was overwhelmingly approved by the Tar Heel State’s Legislature, where Republicans hold the majority in both chambers, per The Hill.
What is Iryna’s Law?
The new law will remove prior barriers that barred executions, thus lowering hurdles for the death penalty in North Carolina. It will also demand the swift review of death penalty appeals filed within two years. The legislative text says that any appeal or motion filed more than two years ago needs to be scheduled for hearing by December 2026. The hearing has to take place by December 2027.
The law will ensure that certain violent offenders are denied cashless bail, and will limit judges' authority over pretrial release while requiring more defendants to undergo mental health evaluations. In case a defendant charged with a violent offense was involuntarily committed within the past three years, the evaluations could become mandatory.
Brown, a schizophrenic homeless man with a prison record, was let go free on cashless bail. Brown, who has now been charged with first-degree murder, was arrested several times in the past since 2011 for felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats. He served five years in prison for the robbery with a deadly weapon charge.
More about the new law
According to the Death Penalty Information Center, “HB 307 imposes stricter pretrial release conditions, requires involuntary mental health evaluations for defendants under certain circumstances, shortens the timeline for capital case appeals, and provides an alternative to the current method of execution — lethal injection. North Carolina last carried out an execution in 2006. Legislators say the legislation is a response to the death of Iryna Zarutska, who was killed on Charlotte, North Carolina’s public transit system in August 2025.”
Changes to North Carolina’s death penalty system are among the most important provisions of the bill. The Death Penalty Information Center says, “The legislation establishes strict timelines for pending appeals and motions in capital cases, requiring any filing more than 24 months old to be scheduled for a hearing by December 2026, and no later than December 2027. This expedited timeline would require North Carolina courts to hear and decide nearly all of the state’s more than 120 death row cases in the next two years, a feat that risks wrongful executions in a state where 12 people have been exonerated from death row since 1972. In direct response to Ms. Zarutska’s death, HB 307 adds a new aggravating factor that allows prosecutors to seek the death penalty when a capital felony is committed against someone on public transportation.”
The legislation even changed the state’s available methods of execution. The Death Penalty Information Center that says HB 307 “includes language that removes the prohibition against electrocution and lethal gas, while retaining lethal injection as the primary method of execution.”
The website adds, “If lethal injection is deemed unconstitutional, the new bill adds provisions that allow the use of any execution method approved by another state, so long as the U.S. Supreme Court has not declared the method to be unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court has never found a method of execution to be unconstitutional.”
Brown, a career criminal, ambushed and stabbed Zarutska to death on a Charlotte light rail train. The 23-year-old woman had fled her war-torn home to seek safety in the United States.