Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska’s alleged killer, Decarlos Brown Jr., once asked police to investigate a “‘man-made’ material that was inside of his body.” The 34-year-old career criminal ambushed and stabbed Zarutska to death on a Charlotte light rail train. The 23-year-old woman had fled her war-torn home to seek safety in the United States. Iryna Zarutska murder: Decarlos Brown Jr. once asked cops to investigate ‘man-made material’ inside his body (Decarlos Brown/Facebook, Iryna Zarutska/Instagram)

When Decarlos Brown Jr. asked cops to investigate ‘man-made’ material inside his body

Brown, who has now been charged with first-degree murder, was arrested several times in the past since 2011 for felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats, according to court records obtained by the New York Post. A homeless man, he served five years in prison for the robbery with a deadly weapon charge, WSOC-TV reported. Other previous charges were dropped, per the Charlotte Observer.

Brown has pending charges for misuse of the 911 system in January. During a police welfare check, he told authorities that he believed someone had given him a “man-made” material that was able to control when he ate, walked, and talked, an affidavit revealed.

“Brown wanted officers to investigate this ‘man-made’ material that was inside of his body,” the affidavit said.

At the time, officers told Brown that he was suffering a medical issue, and that they could not do anything more to help him. Upset by the response, Brown called 911, and was later arrested after he hung up the phone.

Donald Trump issues statement

US President Donald Trump has issued a statement about Zarutska’s murder, saying he has seen the video of the incident. “I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic,” he wrote on Truth Social. “The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES. What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets?”

Trump added, “Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP. The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer’s knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including Former Disgraced Governor and “Wannabe Senator” Roy Cooper. North Carolina, and every State, needs LAW AND ORDER, and only Republicans will deliver it! Additionally, where is the outrage from the Mainstream Media on this horrible tragedy? VOTE FOR MICHAEL WHATLEY FOR UNITED STATES SENATE, HE WON’T LET THIS HAPPEN AGAIN!”