Arizona mom quits job to become school bus driver: 'Undervalued but fulfilling'

About two years ago, an Arizona-based woman, Jackeline Ezrre, thought she would be delivering mail for years. Instead, she is now behind the wheel of a school bus - a career move that has given her more meaning than she ever expected. Arizona mom Jackeline Ezrre found fulfilment as a school bus driver.(Representative image/Unsplash)

“It was a very demanding job. My schedule was all over the place. I was spending more time at work than with my kids,” Ezrre said of her old postal route, as per a report by People. Burnt out, she quit. Job applications in her Arizona neighborhood went nowhere. Then one morning, she saw a sign: We're hiring, outside her daughter's school.

A leap into the unknown

Ezrre, 30, applied for everything from cafeteria worker to custodian. She even checked the box for substitute bus driver, though she had never driven anything larger than her own car. To her surprise, that was the call that came back.

A few weeks later, she had her CDL and a freeway-heavy route. “I remember being so tense and stressed – I gripped onto that steering wheel,” she said. Her first days left her with sore arms and pounding headaches. Still, she stuck it out. Two years later, Ezrre says she feels “very confident behind the wheel.”

Finding a connection with kids

Being a sub means she never knows what route she will be on until that morning. With hundreds of names and stops to keep track of, she leans heavily on dispatch. “Especially kindergarteners… students also tend to forget their stop, so just to avoid any lost students, I always communicate,” she said.

One long-term assignment nearly broke her at first. Middle schoolers made the ride chaotic. “I dreaded driving this route,” she admitted. But something shifted. The same kids started cheering when they saw her bus pull up. “Ms. Jackie! She is my bus driver - she is the best bus driver ever!” they would yell. When the route ended, she cried. “Honestly, I really didn’t know I could have such a soft spot for other children that I didn’t birth," she added.

An “undervalued” but vital job

The role comes with challenges. A nationwide driver shortage has hit her district, too. Pay and long summer breaks make it tough for schools to fill positions. “I have noticed that it is a very undervalued job, but at the same time it is a very essential job,” Ezrre said.

Still, she treats each morning with purpose - wiping down seats, tidying floors, making the ride comfortable. She hopes more people recognize what the job means. “You are not just ‘a bus driver.’ You are the first hello and last goodbye for kids every day. You are more than transportation, you are part of kids’ daily lives," she explained.

FAQs

Why did Jackeline Ezrre quit her job as a mail carrier?

She said the hours were draining and kept her away from her kids.

How did she become a school bus driver?

She applied on a whim after seeing a “We’re Hiring” sign at her daughter’s school.

What challenges has she faced as a bus driver?

Constantly changing routes, keeping track of student stops, and handling rowdy kids.

Why does she call the job undervalued?

She believes bus drivers carry major responsibility but receive little recognition or pay.

What keeps her motivated in the role?

Her bond with students and the chance to make their day better, starting with a safe, clean ride.