3 booked for 3 separate road accidents that left 3 dead

Pune: Police on Wednesday registered three separate cases against three people for three recent road accidents that left three people dead, including two senior citizens, in Bibvewadi, Loni Kalbhor and Wadgaon Sheri. Three booked for three separate road accidents that left three dead in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In the first incident, 78-year-old Laxman Narayan Homkar, a resident of Shri Dattapark Society in Loni Kalbhor, was fatally injured after a speeding motorcycle hit him while he was crossing the Pune-Solapur Road near Kunjirwadi on Tuesday. According to the police, Homkar was on his way to buy milk when the accident occurred. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital the same day. Loni Kalbhor police registered a case against the motorcyclist.

In another incident, a 76-year-old man was killed after a speeding tempo rammed his two-wheeler at Chandralok Chowk in Bibvewadi in the early hours of Monday. The victim, Mukund Anant Tabib, 76, a resident of Kanchanganga Society in Bibvewadi, had stepped out for his routine morning ride when the accident occurred at dawn. Police said the tempo struck his two-wheeler, leaving him with grievous injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

A case was registered against the tempo driver at the Bibvewadi police station.

The third accident occurred on June 26 in Wadgaon Sheri but the family filed the complaint only on Wednesday because they were in shock and mourning, police said. Nicholas Van Wilson, 35, a resident of Imperial Tower on Mohammadwadi Road in Undri, was riding his motorcycle when another speeding two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction allegedly crashed into his vehicle near Nyati Meadows Society .

Wilson was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the same day. After his family reported the matter to the police on Wednesday, the Chandannagar Police Station registered a case against an “unidentified rider”.

“Separate cases were registered on Wednesday in all three incidents based on the victims succumbing to injuries or on the findings of the preliminary investigations. We are examining the circumstances of each accident, recording witness statements, and collecting available evidence, including CCTV footage, wherever possible,” a Pune police officer said.

He added that the investigations will determine whether rash and negligent driving caused the accidents, and that the accused drivers will be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) based on the outcome of the probes.