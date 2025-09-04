Arizona fire: High-rise blaze erupts in ōLiv Tempe apartment complex, about 30 residents displaced

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue responded to a high-rise fire at 704 S. Myrtle Ave, an apartment complex known as ōLiv Tempe. The fire in Tempe, Arizona, broke out on the 16th floor. However, it was contained to the affected unit with no extension, according to a statement from Anthony Butch, assistant chief of Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department, The State Press reported. Arizona fire: High-rise blaze erupts in ōLiv Tempe apartment complex (Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department/Facebook)

What we know so far

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department shared an update on the fire in a statement shared on Facebook. “Tempe Fire Medical Rescue crews responded Wednesday night to a report of a high-rise fire on the 16th floor at 704 S. Myrtle Ave,” read the statement. “The fire suppression system held the fire in check until crews arrived. The fire was contained to one apartment. No injuries to people or pets were reported.”

It added, “Water damage affected multiple floors, and approximately 30 residents will be displaced. They are working with the building management company for alternative housing. Firefighters from Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Guadalupe assisted with locating and extinguishing a fire.”

The statement added that the cause of the fire is being investigated by Tempe Fire Medical Rescue investigators. “We thank our regional partners for their support in ensuring a safe and effective response,” it concluded.

In the comment section, Netizens praised the authorities for their handling of the fire. “Great job by all involved!!” one user wrote, while another commented, “The Best!! Great job!!” “Great job, Tempe Fire Medical Rescue crews!” wrote a user. One commented, “Strong work Brothers!”

An X user, ASU MOMS, wrote about the situation in a post, saying, “FYI There was a fire at the Oliv apartments. About six units have been damaged with others sustaining smoke damage. The complex is currently evacuated. To my knowledge, there are no injuries.”