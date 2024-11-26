At least 15 people were injured after a massive fire tore through an Upper Manhattan apartment building Tuesday morning, November 26. The fire engulfed the West 204th Street building in Inwood starting about 8:25 am, according to ABC7. At least 15 people injured after massive fire engulfs NYC building (Pixabay - representational image)

As many as 15 people, including one FDNY firefighter, were injured in the blaze. 10 people were taken to the hospital by medics, mostly for smoke inhalation. The fire had reportedly been brought under control by 10 am.

This is a developing story.