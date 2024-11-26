At least 15 people injured after massive fire engulfs NYC building
BySumanti Sen
Nov 26, 2024 11:33 PM IST
The fire reportedly engulfed the West 204th Street building in Inwood.
At least 15 people were injured after a massive fire tore through an Upper Manhattan apartment building Tuesday morning, November 26. The fire engulfed the West 204th Street building in Inwood starting about 8:25 am, according to ABC7.
As many as 15 people, including one FDNY firefighter, were injured in the blaze. 10 people were taken to the hospital by medics, mostly for smoke inhalation. The fire had reportedly been brought under control by 10 am.