A case involving two missing brothers in the United States is being discussed again after it was recently mentioned on Reddit by their father. Ryan Ruffcorn has been looking for his sons, Ransom and Jepsen Ruffcorn, aged 3 and 1, after they were last seen in November 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. They are believed to be with their mother, Jessica Rawlings Ruffcorn, according to social media posts and Ryan. Where are Ransom and Jepsen Ruffcorn? Father's Reddit post reignites discussion about missing Arizona boys (GoFundMe)

A Reddit user, with the username Naruto_San98, shared a post, writing, “I need help finding my kids.” The post appears to have been made by Ryan, who later explained in a comment what happened to his sons.

Where are Ransom and Jepsen Ruffcorn?

Introducing himself as Ryan Ruffcorn, Reddit user Naruto_San98 wrote, “I am looking for volunteers that can skip trace, computer hack, or are insanely good at finding people. I say volunteers because I don't have the funds to put towards a PI or skip tracer.”

Ryan went on to make some allegations against Rebecca. “My almost ex-wife and I have been going through a legal battle for a divorce with minor children but that has been put on hold because she decided to run away with my boys,” he wrote.

He added, “Her lies finally caught up with her in November 2024 when she gave my three year old, Ransom Ruffcorn, fentanyl to try and frame me so she could remove me from their lives entirely. She lived with her parents and they are also a part of the crimes she has committed and in fact, they most likely masterminded the entire thing. Child Protective Services (CPS) are called Department of Child Safety (DCS) here in Arizona (AZ) and they have issued a Missing Children poster on the NCIC or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Chandler police were investigating the fentanyl exposure but that's a bust because it's been so long that drug testing would be out of the question, the drugs wouldn't show up on any test now.”

Ryan said that the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS), Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO), Chandler Police Department (CPD), and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCIC) have been looking for the boys, but have been unsuccessful so far. He added that an Amber Alert was not issued as he and his wife “aren't officially divorced yet so the courts can't say she is committing any crimes.”

Several social media posts have also been raising awareness about the case. A Facebook post by The AWARE Foundation, Inc. reads, “Brothers, Ransom & Jepsen Ruffcorn, were last seen on November 18, 2024 in Laveen Village, Phoenix, Arizona. It is believed they are with their non custodial mother. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the brothers, please contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011.”

A GoFundMe was also launched by Andrew Ruffcorn, Ryan's brother, in January 2025. The page reads, “I’m raising funds to help my brother Ryan find his 2 precious boys, Ransom (3) & Jepsen (1). They have been missing since November and last seen with their mother Jessica, who does not have legal custody. DCS is not taking this emergency seriously & we need to act to find these kids! Please donate to help secure the necessary resources to track down & find these missing children!”

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children have also raised awareness about the missing kids. “Jepsen and Ransom were last seen on November 18, 2024. They may be in the company of their mother,” it said.

A Facebook post urged anyone with information about the children with come forward, saying, “Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ransom, Jepsen, or Jessica Rawlings Ruffcorn is urged to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 1-602-876-1011 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).”