Where is Bailey Mohler? Family desperate for answers as 16-year-old Sandpoint, Idaho girl mysteriously disappears

A Sandpoint, Idaho, family is desperately looking for 16-year-old Bailey Mohler, who disappeared last Friday, August 29, in the Karebear Lane, N. Sandpoint area. She was last seen at around 10 am near her family’s residence. Where is Bailey Mohler? Family desperate for answers as Idaho teen goes missing (Meagan Malone/Facebook)

Mohler has been listed as an endangered missing person since August 30, per Idaho Missing Persons Clearhouse, as reported by Bonner County Daily Bee.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) is looking for Mohler, who is described as being 5-foot 1-inch-tall and weighing 97 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black tank top with white and black slip-on shoes. Mohler reportedly does not have a working phone with her.

Search underway for Bailey Mohler

Mohler’s mother, Meagan Malone, has taken to Facebook to seek help in finding her daughter. Sharing a few photos of Mohler, she wrote, “My 16 year old daughter has been missing since 10am from our home off of colburn culver road near Hopkins road. Law enforcement has been notified, and we have called all of her friends and her boyfriend no one has seen or heard from her. She is a small girl 5'1" 97lbs last seen in a black tank top black cloth shorts and black slip on shoes with white bottoms If you see her please contact me”.

A Facebook group titled ‘Help Find Bailey’ is also spreading awareness about her disappearance. Malone’s father, Mohler’s grandfather, shared a post in the group, describing how he misses his grandchild. “I miss my granddaughter so much and it's killing me she is gone. I appreciate everyone that is looking for her and keeping her in your prayers. You may reach out to me as well. I appreciate Taz for getting this page started. My brother inlaw knows a pretty good Tictocker who has agreed to help. He has like 2.9 million followers all over the world. We had the Sheriff's Office out today with there searchers and there dogs plus a drone,” Norman Apfel wrote.

He added, “They did not find anything which is good and it eliminates one thing. We had 3 leads come in today and the Taco Bell sighting was promising but didn't pan out. There was a sighting in Newport Safeway and there was nobody there this afternoon to authorize looking at video. The Newport police will be checking into that tomorrow..I just want to thank everyone who is helping to bring Bailey home. Love you all!”

A Crowdfunder page has been set up to gather funds for Mohler’s safe return. “Bailey Mohler literally walked to the end of their rural driveway and disappeared. Poof. Gone. No phone on her, no contact, no warning whatsoever. She's a tiny 5'1" slight, long black hair, brown eyes, wears black shorts and tank top,” the page reads.

It adds, “Saturday finally sheriff's dept came out to visit home and talk to everyone. Nixle alert went out. Then Sunday Amber alert went out. Mom Meagan Malone and grandfather Norm Apfel, who is my step father since I was 9 yrs old are Great ppl. Very distraught now. I'm handling this part for them since I run businesses. Horse business tho so bear with me.”

“They've hired a private investigator, and have been driving all over Idaho & WA- Spokane & surrounding areas near Sandpoint,” the page further reads. “And Meagan absolutely cannot focus on work right now. This is a major problem. Finding Bailey is top priority for all of us now. Worst nightmare for anyone. Now it hits home.”

Anyone with information about Mohler’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff's Office dispatch at 208-265-5525.