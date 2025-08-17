Police are looking for a man who has gone missing after being last seen in Medford, Massachusetts, on Friday, August 15. Medford police said that 29-year-old Jason Compere has mental health issues and might require support. Where is Jason Compere? Search underway for missing 29-year-old with 'mental health concerns' in Medford, Massachusetts (Medford Police Department/Facebook)

Compere was last seen near Carr Park Friday at 10 am. He was last spotted wearing a white T-shirt with a flower print and grey sweatpants, police said. Compere may be riding a bicycle.

Medford Police Department searching for Jason Compere

Referring to Compere as a “missing/endangered person,” the Medford Police Department wrote on Facebook, “Jason Compere, 29, is currently missing, has known mental health concerns, and may be in need of support. His last known location was on Fulton Street near Carr Park on August 15 at 10:00 a.m. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a flower graphic and gray sweatpants. He may also be riding a bicycle. If you have seen Jason or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Medford Police Dispatch at 781-395-1212.”

In the comment section of the Medford Police Department’s post, many called for Compere’s safe return. “Sharing God bless him prayers to him and the family,” one user said, while another wrote, “Everytime I Get on Facebook All I See on My Feed are Missing People. I Pray They're All Found Safe”. “Shared. Please share and help find Jason,” one wrote.

A Facebook user claimed that a formal missing person report has been filed in Medford after Compere’s disappearance. “He has been missing nearly 24 hours and neither the police or local hospitals have seen him,” the post reads. “A formal Missing persons report with the police in Medford has been filed. At the time he was last seen he was wearing gray track pants with a white t-shirt with a black flower and sneakers. His bicycle is dark gray/black. If you have seen him or have had contact with him in the last 48 hours ~ Please Message me or call Medford Police at 781-391-6404 ASAP”.