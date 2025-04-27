Lapu Lapu Festival suspect: Vancouver man, 30, had possible mental health issues and was ‘known to police’

Several people reportedly died after a driver slammed his SUV into a crowd of Filipino festival goers in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday night, April 26. Many others were injured, authorities claimed, as reported by the New York Post. The incident took place while people were celebrating Lapu Lapu Day, a public holiday honouring Filipino heritage. An ambulance is parked at the site of the Lapu Lapu day block party, where a vehicle drove into a crowd killing several people in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 26, 2025 (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)(REUTERS)

While authorities have not released the name of the suspect yet, they said a Vancouver man is in custody. There was a heavy police presence on Fraser Street and East 43rd Street, and first responders were seen treating people on the road, according to videos on social media.

What we know about the suspect so far

The suspect, a 30-year-old man from Vancouver, possibly had an interaction with cops as recently as yesterday, police sources said, according to GlobalBC. The driver was taken into custody and was seen telling bystanders he was “sorry.” According to sources, he appeared to have been battling mental health issues, the Vancouver Sun reported.

On being asked if police are looking for anyone else, Acting Police Chief Steve Rai said, "One suspect, one vehicle.”

Asked if the suspect has a criminal record, Rai said, per BBC, "It would be inappropriate for me to get into those kind of details at this point.”

Police said they are now investigating a "mass casualty incident.” Rai said the suspect was "known to police in certain circumstances" and that he was "taken into custody by people in the crowd" before the police arrived.

On being asked if the incident has any relations to the upcoming federal election, Rai said, "I don't know anything about that.”

Meanwhile, Canada's Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre expressed his shock at the “horrific news.” "My thoughts are with the Filipino community and all the victims targeted by this senseless attack," he said on social media.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on social media that he is “devastated" to learn about the incident. "I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you," he said. "We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action."