Horrifying videos that have surfaced on social media show the chaos that ensued after a driver slammed his SUV into a crowd of Filipino festival goers in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday night, April 26. Multiple people were killed and many were injured, authorities said, according to the New York Post. People were celebrating Lapu Lapu Day, a public holiday that honours Filipino heritage, local City News reported. Vancouver Lapu Lapu Festival: Videos show chaos after driver plows SUV into crowd (Unsplash - representational image)

Here are some videos that have surfaced on X:

The Vancouver Police Department shared the news on X, writing, “A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight.”

Police said that the driver of the SUV is in custody. However, it is unclear how the person drove into the crowd.

Videos on social media show a heavy police presence on Fraser Street and East 43rd Street. Some clips also show first responders treating people on the road.

‘I’m in shock and have been experiencing panic attacks’

A woman who was attending the festival described the scene as a heartbreaking one. "We’re all OK physically, but honestly, I’m still very shaken up,” Jen Idaba-Castaneto told Glacier Media. "I’m in shock and have been experiencing panic attacks after witnessing everything that happened.”

Castaneto added that the experience was terrifying, something "I never imagined I would see, especially during what was supposed to be a joyful event for our community."

“We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” a spokesperson has said.

Many reacted to the incident on social media, including Canadian politician David Eby. “Shocked & heartbroken to hear of the lives lost & those injured at the Lapu Lapu festival. Police are investigating & a suspect is in custody. We are in contact with the City of Vancouver and will provide any support needed. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones,” he wrote.

Canadian politician Patrick Weiler wrote, “My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, the Filipino community and everyone affected by the horrific act of violence at the Lapu Lapu festival today. The VPD is investigating, the driver is in custody, and it’s important that we let law enforcement do their job.”