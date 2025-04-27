Lapu Lapu Festival accident: Several injured after SUV drives into crowd in Vancouver

Multiple people were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Filipino Festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD). The driver is in custody. There have been casualties, authorities further confirmed. Several injured after SUV drives into crowd at Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver.(X/KarmSumal)

The attack took place at the street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser just after 8 PM on Saturday.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” VPD said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, several videos from the scene surfaced on social media.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information