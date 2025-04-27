Attack or accident? Vancouver Lapu Lapu Festival SUV incident raises questions

Multiple people were killed and several others injured after an SUV rammed into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Filipino street festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday evening. A suspect has been arrested. An SUV rammed into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Filipino street festival in Vancouver, Canada,(X/ Vancouver PD)

While the motive behind the incident remains unclear, speculation is growing on social media about whether it was an accident or a deliberate attack.

Canadian MP Don Davies referred to the incident as an “attack” in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter).

“Just heard the tragic news of the horrendous attack at the Lapu Lapu festival. I am praying for all the victims and their families," he wrote in a post on X.

What we know so far -

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday during the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party, a Filipino cultural celebration.

Vancouver Police released a statement confirming the casualties and the arrest of the driver

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival,” Vancouver Police said in a statement. “The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds.”

A witness told 1130 News Radio that the driver of a black SUV tore through the crowd near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street, striking several people. After the incident, the driver allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot but was restrained by multiple bystanders until police arrived and took him into custody.

Also Read: Vancouver Lapu Lapu Festival: Videos show chaos after driver plows SUV into crowd

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who had attended the festival just hours before the incident, expressed his condolences in a statement on X.

“I am horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people,” he wrote on X. “As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families – and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience.”

As of now, authorities have not released any details about the suspect, including their identity or potential motive. The investigation remains ongoing.