Canada parl polls: NDP’s Jagmeet Singh faces stiffest challenge of his political career

As the New Democratic Party (NDP) heads for a dismal outcome in the federal election later this month, its Indo-Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh has expressed optimism he will retain his own seat in the House of Commons.

Singh was first elected to the House from the Burnaby South riding (constituency) in British Columbia in February 2019, and he retained it in the 2021 federal election. The election on April 28 will be a greater challenge as that riding no longer exists and instead was replaced by two seats, including Burnaby Central, where he is contesting from this time.

The NDP’s numbers are cratering nationwide and that’s reflected in projections for Burnaby Central as well. The aggregator 338 Canada has the Liberal Party candidate with 40% support here, followed by the Conservatives at 32% and NDP and Singh trailing behind at 25%. It gives the Liberals a 92% chance of winning the riding and the NDP less than one per cent.

When asked by the media in Vancouver on Tuesday about the problems he faces personally in his riding, Singh, at first, would not directly respond to the question. But he later said, “Absolutely. I’m confident that I’ll be able to serve the people of Burnaby Central.”

The NDP is running short on funds and popular backing, with Singh having to use a bus for campaigning as other leaders fly around the country. That bus journey has been mocked by some on social media as Singh’s “farewell tour”.

According to the non-partisan polling agency Angus Reid Institute (ARI), the NDP has just seven per cent support as the poll approaches. Another agency, Nanos Research, was more favourable, giving it eight per cent. Its chief data Scientist Nik Nanos commented on Tuesday that with the party “mired” at that level, it would result in its worst result in 25 years.

Singh has suffered from being too closely associated with the much-disliked Government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with whom he entered into a Supply and Confidence Agreement in March 2022, That kept the unpopular regime afloat with the NDP repeatedly rescuing it during no confidence motions.

While Trudeau departed in January this year, that disfavour appears to have been transferred to the NDP. And under new Prime Minister Mark Carney, the ruling party, has actually gained momentum, benefiting, in part, from a large chunk of the NDP base switching allegiance to the Liberal Party.

The opposition Conservatives accused Singh last year of supporting the government alive so Singh could qualify for his MP’s pension in February this year. That target may have been achieved but may cost his party dearly.