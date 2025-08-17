Hannah Osborn disappearance: Missing Arkansas teen's dad issues desperate plea, ‘If you are out there…’

The father of a missing Bradford, Arkansas teen has issued a desperate plea as a search is underway for his daughter. Hannah Osborn’s family is searching for answers after she disappeared, being last seen on Saturday night, August 10, leaving her father’s home in Jackson County. Hannah Osborn disappearance: Missing Arkansas teen's dad issues desperate plea (Hannah Osborn/Facebook)

The family of Hannah, 17, fears that she may have met someone on Snapchat, and believes foul play could be involved.

‘We have turned this country upside down searching for you’

In a Facebook post, Hannah’s father Wesley Osborne pleaded with the teen to “pick up a phone and call me and tell me that you are ok.” “It’s been the hardest 5 days of our lives not knowing where you are or what may have happened to you,” Wesley wrote. “We have turned this country upside down searching for you, following every single lead without hesitation hoping we would see your beautiful face at the end of each one! I would beat down the doors of Hell to find you and make sure you are safe, and I hope you realize that and know that you are loved and greatly missed! I want you to know that no matter what I will always love you.”

He added, “Good, bad, right, or wrong I will always be here for you. You are my flesh and blood, my baby girl. If you are out there and upset with us or whatever the case may be just know that you’re not in trouble. We’re not trying to force you to do anything against your will. We’re just need to hear your voice, look you in the eye (even if it’s through facetime or whatever), and know that you are ok and happy where ever you are. I love you! Dad”.

Wesley previously said that he saw some vehicle on his road around the time Hannah went missing, which led him to believe “there might be some foul play, some drug activity around my neighborhood."

‘If you are hiding her, you should be ashamed of yourself’

Another Facebook user, Kenna Woodell, who said Hannah is “like a little sister,” also shared a statement urging the missing teen to come back home. “I need you to come home. your parents & sisters are losing sleep, not knowing where you are at. your hurting them. your hurting your family that love and care about you so much. Please just send them a text or call and let them know you are okay,” wrote Kenna.

“If you are hiding her, you should be ashamed of yourself,” Kenna added. “I hope you lose sleep knowing that we WON’T stop looking for her and when we FIND HER, I hope every bad thing comes your way. This is sick. It is a horrible thing. No parent should have to feel this way.”

“If you are out driving around, just look. help this family out. Bradford is a small town. This is not okay. This world is sick and weird,” Kenna further said.

Hannah has been described as being 5’9” tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has curly, blonde hair, which her dad says she often straightens. She was last seen a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying an orange and black backpack.