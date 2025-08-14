What happened to Kylee Monteiro? Concerns grow as ‘timid and scared’ pregnant teen goes missing in Massachusetts

A frantic search is underway in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, for a missing pregnant teenager, Kylee Monteiro. The 18-year-old has been missing for nearly a week. What happened to Kylee Monteiro? Pregnant teen goes missing in Massachusetts (Faith Monteiro/Facebook)

"She's timid and scared and doesn't know how to be on her own," said her sister Faith Monteiro, according to CBS News. Her family has stressed that it is extremely unusual for her to leave without contacting anyone.

Faith shared a post on Facebook, seeking help to find her sister. “Hi this is my sister Kylee. She was last seen in Rehoboth on Thursday. If anyone sees or hears from her please contact me at 330-481-8521 or the Rehoboth Massachusetts police department at 508-252-3722 Any help is appreciated,” she wrote.

‘Big concern’

Rehoboth and state police with K-9 units are searching the woods near County Street where Monteiro is believed to have been last seen.

"It worries me the fact that she would have contacted her family. And with her going this long without contacting her family is a big concern," said family friend Juliette Piette.

Monteiro being 11 weeks pregnant has added to the worries of her loved ones. According to her family, she had an argument with her boyfriend. There was a final text between her and her sister last Thursday.

Monteiro’s best friend, Sophia Cordeiro, revealed that the two of them spoke every day. "I just want her to know that we miss you and we're not going to stop trying to find you," she said.

According to Monteiro’s family, she just graduated from high school and was planning to go to welding school. However, her plans were complicated by her pregnancy. Her family said they were doing everything in their power to support her.

"She had great potential," said Piette. "When she found out she was pregnant we were trying to work with her as best as possible to help her establish and have goals to be a mom and how to be a mom."

"We hope someone knows where she is, or someone knows they've seen her on Ring doorbells or they know where her whereabouts is and they can bring her home safe and sound," added Piette.

Monteiro is six feet tall with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with ripped jeans.