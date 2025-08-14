Where is Hannah Osborn? Bradford teen goes missing, family fears foul play, ‘There were some vehicles spotted…’

A search is underway for a 17-year-old girl missing from Bradford, Arkansas. Hannah Osborn’s family is desperate for answers after she disappeared, being last seen on Saturday night, August 10, leaving her father’s home in Jackson County, according to katv.com. Where is Hannah Osborn? Bradford teen goes missing, family fears foul play (Wesley Osborn/Facebook)

Hannah’s family is afraid she may have met someone on Snapchat, and believe foul play could be involved, per the outlet. "She's beautiful. She's caring. She got a big heart, just beautiful on the inside and out,” said her father, Wesley Osborn.

Wesley and Crystal Osborn said they desperately miss their daughter. "She's a great person. We just want our daughter back. We would like to have her back home. But more importantly, I just need to know she's alive and okay," said Wesley.

Hannah was last seen on Saturday night at her father's home near County Road Seven. Wesley said he is worried as his daughter is constantly active on Snapchat. “She's had problems with being on that Snapchat and meeting people out of town and things, but Hannah has always come home,” said Wesley. "There were some vehicles spotted on my road about the time that she left. It leads me to believe there might be some foul play, some drug activity around my neighborhood."

Wesley shared photos of some cars on Facebook, writing, “Anyone recognize these vehicles?”

The family is in direct contact with Jackson County authorities and state police. "I'm not going to try to force her to come home. I just need to know she's okay. I just need to know she's alive. She's not being held against her will, and that we love her,” said Wesley and Crystal.

Hannah is 5’9” tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has curly, blonde hair, which her dad says she often straightens. She was last seen a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying an orange and black backpack.

Hannah Osborn’s loved ones express concerns

Crystal took to Facebook to express her helplessness. “I don’t even have the words to express how I’m feeling right now,” she wrote. “The heartache, anxiety, worry, lack of sleep and overall fear is overwhelming. My mom heart is breaking. Hannah Osborn we love you more than you will ever know. We need to know that you are ok. Please, if you see this let us know something. If anyone sees her or has any information, please let us know.”

Wesley, too, shared an emotional note for his daughter. He wrote, “I don’t care what you’re doing, or where you have been, i just need some assurance that this isn’t the end. I know im not perfect, i could never claim to be, and i know for a lot of your struggles that you could definitely blame me. I know your upset and probably mad but all i’m really trying to do is protect you from a world full of bad. I’ve been down that road, and i was hoping you could see, that everyone’s not your friend, and sometimes it’s awful hard to break free. I know you must learn to fly on your own, and soon all of your decisions will be yours, not mine. Until the day I die I will love you with all of my heart, and I pray you find happiness and peace in your life. If you see this consider, and i hope you find in your heart, to find a way to let me know your ok. I love you”.

Another Facebook user. Ashley Howard, who appears to know Hannah, prayed for her return. “About 86 hours and 15 minutes ago was the last time anyone saw this beautiful soul!! She has the most beautiful smiling face!! She is full of laughter! She is a daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, niece and great niece. She is loved! She is a child of God!!! Please someone/anyone help us find her!!! Hannah Osborn if you can see this please just tell us you are ok. Please tell us you are where you want to be. Please, Hannah, Please. The silence is deafening!!! The silence is tearing at everyone’s heart and soul. We just need to know you are ok!!!” Howard wrote.

Teresa Howard Edwards Brooke wrote on Facebook, “Hannah Osborn please will you let someone know that you are okay yourself let someone know please baby. We are hearing all kinds of things. Nanny loves you baby girl.”

Anyone with information on Hannah’s whereabouts is urged to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at (870) 523-5842.