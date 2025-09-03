What happened to John Moore? Search underway for missing Upper Southampton man, 18, whose car was found with flat tire

Bucks County police in Pennsylvania are searching for an Upper Southampton teenager whose car was found abandoned with a flat tire in Lower Southampton. No one has heard from 18-year-old John Moore since August 30. His car was found by authorities with the driver side door open, left on Old Lincoln Highway across from the entrance to the Penn Valley Terrace mobile home park, police and a family member said, according to phillyburbs.com. What happened to John Moore? Search underway for missing Upper Southampton man (Upper Southampton Township Police Department)

A family member anonymously revealed that no activity has been registered on Moore’s cellphone since he vanished. There has been no record of credit or bank card use either. The person added that Moore does not know anyone near the area where his vehicle was recovered.

“He hasn’t come home. He hasn’t been in contact with anybody. Any places he could be, he’s not there,” the family member said. “We just don’t know where he is.”

On August 31, drones were sent out by the Bensalem Police Department, and the Middletown Police Department had a K-9 unit. However, no traces of Moore were found.

Bensalem Lt. Glenn Vandegrift has said that Moore meets no criteria to have his information entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center. The investigation is being overseen by the Upper Southampton Police Department.

“We have received and investigated a few tips, which unfortunately were determined to be unfounded,” Lt. Anthony Marseglia said.

Search underway for John Moore

Police have urged people with home security cameras in the Bensalem and Lower Southampton areas near Old Lincoln Highway and Bristol Road to check their footage for August 30 after 2:45 am. Family and friends have searched the areas along Old Lincoln Highway – which is heavily wooded – near the place where authorities found Moore’s car.

Moore is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, thin build with medium-length dark curly hair, and blue eyes. He could have possible facial hair too, and was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Richard Moore, who referred to the missing youngster as his nephew, urged the public to come forward with any information they might have, writing on Facebook that Moore was “last seen on foot in the Feasterville-Trevose area, on Old Lincoln Highway between Street Road and Bristol Road, wearing black pants and a black shirt.” Richard added, “John may be experiencing a mental health crisis, but is not dangerous- in fact, he is known to be a kind young man. He has connections with friends in Upper Southampton, Warminster, and Lower Moreland. A missing person report has been filed with the Upper Southampton Police Department.”

Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts have been urged to call 911 and ask for the on-duty patrol supervisor for the Upper Southampton Police Department.