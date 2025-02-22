Menu Explore
Shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania's York County, gunman dead

BySumanti Sen
Feb 22, 2025 11:19 PM IST

An active shooter situation led to UPMC Memorial hospital in Pennsylvania’s York County to be locked down, officials from West Manchester Township have said.

An active shooter situation led to UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania’s York County to be locked down, officials from West Manchester Township have said, according to ABC27. The Southern PA Incident Network reported that several people have been shot. At least one individual has been transported to WellSpan York Hospital.

Shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania's York County (Pixabay - representational image)
Shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania's York County (Pixabay - representational image)

UPMC Central Pa. said in a Facebook post that the gunman is dead. “We have received confirmed reports of a gunman at UPMC Memorial, and shots fired. The gunman is deceased, and no patients have been injured. The hospital is now secure but is on divert. This is a fluid situation; law enforcement is on premises and is managing the situation. We are grateful to all the local law enforcement agencies for their quick response,” the post reads.

‘Our hearts go out to the victims’

State Senator Dawn Keefer and State Representative Seth Grove have shared a joint statement on the incident, according to Fox43. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at UPMC this morning. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all those affected by this senseless act of violence,” the statement said.

They continued, “We are immensely grateful to our local law enforcement departments, Pennsylvania State Police, UPMC officers, Pennsylvania Game Wardens, York County Sheriffs, EMS and all other emergency responders for their swift actions in securing the scene, treating the wounded and ensuring the safety of our community. Their dedication and bravery in moments of crisis are truly commendable.”

“As we continue to monitor this heartbreaking situation, we join our community in praying for UPMC patients and staff, those who were injured and for the loved ones coping with an unthinkable act. We stand ready to support those impacted in any way we can. May God bless you all,” the statement added.

People have reportedly been asked to avoid the area near the hospital while police investigate the incident. A probe is underway. Roosevelt Avenue and Innovation Drive are reportedly being shut down as the investigation is being carried out.

Josh Shapiro shares statement

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has issued a statement on the incident, saying he has been “briefed on the tragic shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York County and I am on my way to the scene.” “The hospital is now secure and members of the @PAStatePolice and @PEMAHQ are on the ground responding alongside our local and federal partners,” Shapiro wrote.

He added, “Follow the direction of local authorities and stay clear of the area. We will share more updates as they become available.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
