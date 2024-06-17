Who was Michael William Nash? Michigan splash pad shooter may have planned more attacks before killing himself

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office identified the gunman who shot and wounded nine people at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills as Michael William Nash. The 42-year-old allegedly fired 28 rounds, injuring nine people, including two children. He eventually killed himself during a police standoff on Saturday, June 15. Michigan splash pad shooter may have planned more attacks before killing himself (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)(AFP)

Detectives have said that Nash’s motive is being investigated, and that he had no connection to the victims, according to Detroit Free Press. A weapon, a 9mm Glock, was found at the scene, with three magazines. Nash died by suicide after reportedly being "contained" at a Shelby Township home for a long time after the attack.

Who was Michael William Nash?

Police said that Nash had no criminal history. He lived with his mother and was believed to have been battling mental health issues.

Police believe the suspect may have planned other attacks before killing himself. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that this shooting was likely not Nash’s only target.

Nash was eventually tracked down to the mobile home he shared with his mom, and was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later. On the kitchen table lay an AR-style rifle. A third weapon, a pistol Nash used to shoot himself dead, was also recovered.

"Because we had a quick containment on him, that if he had planned to do anything else, it wouldn't surprise me because having that on the kitchen table isn't an everyday activity," Bouchard said, according to Fox 2 Detroit. At the time of the incident, his mother was not home. The nature of Nash’s mental health issues was not immediately known.

Among the victims of the Michigan shooting was an eight-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was said to be in critical condition. Another four-year-old boy was shot, as was a 39-year-old woman. The three of them were members of the same family. A 78-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen was the oldest of the victims.