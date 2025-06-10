Who is Elpidio Reyna? Rock-hurling LA rioter placed on FBI’s Most Wanted list identified

A man placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list after allegedly assaulting a federal officer during the Los Angeles riots has been identified as Elpidio Reyna. He wascaught on camera throwing rocks at law enforcement cars in Los Angeles. Who is Elpidio Reyna? Rock-hurling LA rioter placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list identified (@USAttyEssayli/X)

The FBI previously offereda $50,000 reward for information leading up to Reyna’s arrest. “The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of this unknown suspect,” the FBI had announced. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Los Angeles Field Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual responsible for assaulting a federal officer and damaging government property near Alondra Boulevard in the city of Paramount, California.”

They added, “On June 7, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the suspect threw rocks at law enforcement vehicles on Alondra Boulevard in Paramount, California, injuring a federal officer and damaging government vehicles.”

Who is Elpidio Reyna?

While not much has been revealed about Reyna, USAttorney Bill Essayli said that the 40-year-old “is charged with assault on a federal officer, and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.”

Essayli said inan X post, “Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can’t hide. He threw rocks at federal officers leaving a command post in Paramount on Saturday, a brazen attack caught on film and that could have resulted in deaths.”

Several illegal immigrants have been arrested in the recent raids in Los Angeles,including convicted sex abusers, drug dealers and gang members, according to federal immigration authorities, the New York Post reported. One migrant, 55-year-old Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez of the Philippines, has a long rap sheet. He was sentenced to four years in prison in the past for burglary in Ontario, Canada, and his rap sheet also included sexual penetration with a foreign object with force and assault with intent to commit rape in Pomona east of LA, for which he was sentenced to 37 years behind bars.