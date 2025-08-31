Loved ones of a missing autistic man have taken to the streets of Kirkland to raise awareness ahead of his birthday. The march was organized at a location where a man resembling 21-year-old Jonathan Hoang, who vanished five months ago, was seen on a Ring video in the area back in June, Komo News reported. His family believes he is alive and is being held against his will. Where is Jonathan Hoang? Loved ones march for missing autistic man from Arlington, family believes he was kidnapped (GoFundMe)

"We know he’s asking to come home, and it’s this helplessness that we can’t be there for him," said Jonathan's father, Thao Hoang.

Jonathan’s birthday is August 30, and his loved ones arranged the march ahead of the date. His family had continued to say that they are worried for him as he has the personality of a sixth grader because of his autism, which makes him especially vulnerable.

"The biggest pain is knowing that such an innocent soul is hurting," said Thao.

Jonathan’s family believes he was abducted on March 30. There was a possible sighting in June, but his family has claimed that he had never disappeared before, and used to thrive on routine.

"It’s excruciating. Wondering what could’ve happened to him, where he could be, if he’s okay," said Irene Hoang, Jonathan's sister.

Marchers said they were concerned about Jonathan’s well-being. "There are no words. It’s every person’s worst nightmare," said Rachal Kidd, a friend of the Hoang family.

"I think he’s out there. I really, truly believe he’s out there. The circumstances around his disappearance are so odd," added Joanna McKay, another participant in the march.

A $100,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help solve the case. Jonathan’s loved ones believe it is important to ensure the case does not disappear from the public eye. "It’s important to have him front and center and visible as much as possible," said Thao.

Petition launched

A Change.org petition has demanded urgent action from Snohomish County and the FBI, urging them to treat Jonathan’s case as a “crime.” “On March 30, 2025, 21-year-old Jonathan Hoang—a young adult with autism—disappeared from his home in Arlington, WA. In the weeks since, the response from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has been slow, inadequate, and deeply problematic,” the petition reads.

“Every minute counts, and the mishandling of his case only increases the danger he faces,” adds the petition. It listed its demands as:

“SCSO must treat Jonathan Hoang’s disappearance as a criminal investigation and possible kidnapping”.

“We call for the immediate formation of an interagency task force—including the Washington State Patrol and FBI—to bring all available resources to bear. If SCSO cannot or will not do this, they must step aside and allow agencies with the capacity to act swiftly and thoroughly to take over jurisdiction”.

A Gofundme has also been set up amid the search for Jonathan. “This page is to collect funds for our search effort, which could include but is not limited to private investigators, lawyers, or other experts and advocates to assist Jonathan's family in the search,” reads the page.

A Facebook page, titled Help Us Find Jonathan Hoang - Endangered & Missing Person, has been set up to raise awareness about Jonathan’s disappearance.