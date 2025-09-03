Idaho victim's family criticizes release of ‘traumatizing’ bodycam footage of crime scene, ‘Where are her rights?’

The family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves has criticized authorities for releasing bodycam footage and photos from the day of the crime, calling them “absolutely traumatizing.” Nearly a month after Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee, police bodycam footage of the crime scene was released. Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves' family criticizes release of ‘traumatizing’ bodycam footage of crime scene (kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

A man is seen in the footage guiding officers from the Moscow Police Department into the students’ rental home to the crime scene, which has been redacted from the footage, other than just the doorways leading into each room. The footage shows officers surveying the scene, and also reveals one of the surviving roommates saying she came face-to-face with an unrecognizable man in the house. She tearfully gives her account of what happened.

Also Read | Idaho murders: Who were Ethan, Xana, Kaylee and Madison? Remembering the victims

‘Where are her rights?’

“Enough is enough!” the Goncalves family wrote on their Facebook page. “Redacted or not, the body cam footage and photos are absolutely traumatizing. That's Kaylee's house, her bathroom, her chair, her dog, her friends voices that are crying, law enforcement officers heavily breathing and sighing at what they are looking at.”

“Let's see the body cam of when the FBI, and PA Commonwealth arrested him, before kicking down his doors with gu$$ drawn,” the post added, referring to Kohberger’s arrest. “Where's that footage??? Oh wait, let me guess, that's a violation of some sort of right that he has! Yet, Kaylee, has ZERO rights!!!!! Look at her picture, WHERE ARE HER RIGHTS? Her family is STILL here! Where are our rights? I gave birth to her.”

Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen, who claimed she encountered the masked man who killed the four students, previously told investigators that she heard a male voice refer to Kaylee by her name. Mortensen said she opened her door amid the rampage and "heard a male say, 'It's OK Kaylee, I'm here for you,' and crying,” a newly unsealed document written by Idaho State Police trooper Jeffory Talbot revealed, according to NBC News. The document was written based on a briefing received from a police sergeant in Moscow, Idaho.

Also Read | Idaho murders: Did Bryan Kohberger have any connection to the 4 victims? Investigators reveal details

Kaylee’s family has been active on social media for months, often weighing in on the developments of the case, and sharing posts to remember the victims. In a recent post, the family revealed that one of Kaylee’s best friends who got married had an empty chair in the victim’s honor. “Empty chairs that scream louder than words. One of Kaylee's best friend is getting married today, and she has a chair in honor of our beautiful girl,” read the post.